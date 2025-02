“I don’t want to look younger, I want to look better”

"Krone": How do you feel when you think about your milestone birthday on April 21? Hand on heart, just anticipation?

Katja Burkard: Yes, really. I'm planning a big party with more than a hundred people and I'm looking forward to it like a little kid because it's going to be really loud and colorful. I've got no reason to be concerned about my age. I'm healthy, fit, happy and grateful for it.