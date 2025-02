Is skiing becoming less popular? Association counters survey

Almost three million skiers between 6 and 80

According to the survey, 39 percent of 14 to 70-year-olds go skiing. Among 14 to 35-year-olds, the figure is around 50 percent. Other statistics count 2.96 million skiers between the ages of six and 80 in Austria. A survey carried out by Vitalpin also shows that the Tirol Regio Card was sold 25 percent more in the current season than in the previous season.