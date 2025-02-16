Wave of sympathy after rampage in Villach

Islamist motive?

A 23-year-old Syrian attacked random passers-by with a knife on Saturday afternoon, fatally injuring a 14-year-old boy and seriously injuring five other men. Eyewitnesses reported that the perpetrator was laughing. A courageous food delivery man, himself Syrian, stopped the attacker by driving his car at him to prevent further attacks. The police are currently investigating a possible Islamist motive and are looking for witnesses to the incident. There is talk of shouts of "Allahu Akbar", and the 23-year-old is said to have not only laughed when he was arrested, but also flashed his "tauhid" finger - a photo circulating on social media underlines this version.