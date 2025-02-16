Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

14-year-old victim killed

Wave of sympathy after rampage in Villach

Nachrichten
16.02.2025 09:24

After the shock comes the grief: the brutal knife attack in the center of Villach, in which a 14-year-old was torn from his life, leaves the whole of Carinthia affected. A wave of sympathy rolls through the country.

0 Kommentare

On Sunday morning, the Drau town in Carinthia seems deserted. The gray cloud cover is not the only reason for the gloomy mood; the shock is still deep in the bones of the people of Villach. A few walkers stop in front of the sea of candles where yesterday a 23-year-old Syrian asylum seeker stabbed people indiscriminately. Among the victims were four Austrians, one Iraqi citizen, the nationality of the sixth victim is not yet known.

"Villach mourns" the 14-year-old and the other victims of the rampage. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
"Villach mourns" the 14-year-old and the other victims of the rampage.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)

Seven minutes. That's how long the operation in Villach city center lasted, according to the police. Seven minutes that cost the life of a 14-year-old. And claimed the lives of five people, some of them seriously injured. The Villach-Hauptplatz police station is right next to the scene of the crime, about a minute's walk away.

Syrian community distances itself
"We all had to flee Syria, our homeland, because we were no longer safe there. We are grateful to have found asylum and protection in Austria," wrote the "Free Syrian Community of Austria" in a statement on Facebook, sharply distancing itself from the Syrian perpetrator: "Anyone who causes strife and disturbs the peace of society does not represent the Syrians who have sought and received protection here."

LAYING OF A WREATH
After Villach's mayor had convened the crisis team on Saturday, the city leaders met at the scene of the crime on Sunday morning to lay a wreath in remembrance. Foreign media also arrived to report on the horrific act in Villach.

Deep shock also among the political leaders of the Drau town (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Deep shock also among the political leaders of the Drau town
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

Islamist motive?
A 23-year-old Syrian attacked random passers-by with a knife on Saturday afternoon, fatally injuring a 14-year-old boy and seriously injuring five other men. Eyewitnesses reported that the perpetrator was laughing. A courageous food delivery man, himself Syrian, stopped the attacker by driving his car at him to prevent further attacks. The police are currently investigating a possible Islamist motive and are looking for witnesses to the incident. There is talk of shouts of "Allahu Akbar", and the 23-year-old is said to have not only laughed when he was arrested, but also flashed his "tauhid" finger - a photo circulating on social media underlines this version.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf