14-year-old victim killed
Wave of sympathy after rampage in Villach
After the shock comes the grief: the brutal knife attack in the center of Villach, in which a 14-year-old was torn from his life, leaves the whole of Carinthia affected. A wave of sympathy rolls through the country.
On Sunday morning, the Drau town in Carinthia seems deserted. The gray cloud cover is not the only reason for the gloomy mood; the shock is still deep in the bones of the people of Villach. A few walkers stop in front of the sea of candles where yesterday a 23-year-old Syrian asylum seeker stabbed people indiscriminately. Among the victims were four Austrians, one Iraqi citizen, the nationality of the sixth victim is not yet known.
Seven minutes. That's how long the operation in Villach city center lasted, according to the police. Seven minutes that cost the life of a 14-year-old. And claimed the lives of five people, some of them seriously injured. The Villach-Hauptplatz police station is right next to the scene of the crime, about a minute's walk away.
Syrian community distances itself
"We all had to flee Syria, our homeland, because we were no longer safe there. We are grateful to have found asylum and protection in Austria," wrote the "Free Syrian Community of Austria" in a statement on Facebook, sharply distancing itself from the Syrian perpetrator: "Anyone who causes strife and disturbs the peace of society does not represent the Syrians who have sought and received protection here."
LAYING OF A WREATH
After Villach's mayor had convened the crisis team on Saturday, the city leaders met at the scene of the crime on Sunday morning to lay a wreath in remembrance. Foreign media also arrived to report on the horrific act in Villach.
Islamist motive?
A 23-year-old Syrian attacked random passers-by with a knife on Saturday afternoon, fatally injuring a 14-year-old boy and seriously injuring five other men. Eyewitnesses reported that the perpetrator was laughing. A courageous food delivery man, himself Syrian, stopped the attacker by driving his car at him to prevent further attacks. The police are currently investigating a possible Islamist motive and are looking for witnesses to the incident. There is talk of shouts of "Allahu Akbar", and the 23-year-old is said to have not only laughed when he was arrested, but also flashed his "tauhid" finger - a photo circulating on social media underlines this version.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.