Novelty in Formula 1:
New sponsor only pays team in cryptocurrency
A novelty in Formula 1! Aston Martin is the first team to be paid only in cryptocurrency by its new sponsor "Coinbase".
The racing team of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll has signed a multi-year contract with Coinbase for the new season, under which the company will pay exclusively in cryptocurrencies. The chosen currency is the USDC, which is pegged to the US dollar. The Coinbase logo will be displayed on the halo, the rear wing and on the suits of both drivers.
"This partnership demonstrates the confidence we have in Coinbase's expertise as a leader in digital finance. By conducting this business entirely in USDC, we are signaling our commitment to innovation and building a sustainable, forward-looking relationship with Coinbase," said Jefferson Slack, Chief Commercial Officer of Aston Martin.
Gary Sun, Vice President of Marketing at Coinbase, said: "This is a huge milestone for Coinbase as it is the first time we have invested in a sports partnership solely in cryptocurrency. It is also our debut in Formula 1, and we are excited to support an industry that equally values pushing the boundaries with transformative ideas and technologies. We look forward to further developing this collaboration with Aston Martin Aramco as we work towards greater economic freedom around the world."
Official testing for the 2025 season will take place in Bahrain from February 26-28. The first Grand Prix is scheduled for March 16 in Australia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.