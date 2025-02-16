Hamas hostages tell of mistreatment

A video distributed by the Israeli army after his release showed Dekel-Chen in the arms of his weeping wife, who also told him the name of their daughter: Shachar Mazal. The 29-year-old Alexander (Sasha) Trufanov, on the other hand, did not know that his father had been killed in the massacre on October 7 until he was released, it was said. He had burst into tears when he was told by representatives of the Israeli army.