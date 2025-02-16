Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Traces of torture

Hamas hostages tell of mistreatment

Nachrichten
16.02.2025 08:11

 

Shortly after the release of three more Israeli hostages from the hands of Islamist terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip on Saturday - as reported by krone.at - the first accounts of the abductees have now come to light. They also report torture.

 

0 Kommentare

The more than 16 months in the hands of the Islamists were a "very harsh captivity, including physical abuse", wrote the newspaper "Times of Israel", citing reports from several Israeli TV stations.

Scars on the body prove mistreatment
The hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen was tortured during interrogations by Hamas. According to the television station Channel 12, his body shows corresponding scars. The 36-year-old had not known for months whether his family had survived the massacre on October 7, 2023. It was only shortly before his release that his kidnappers told him that his wife had given birth to a daughter, Kan reported.

A video distributed by the Israeli army after his release showed Dekel-Chen in the arms of his weeping wife, who also told him the name of their daughter: Shachar Mazal. The 29-year-old Alexander (Sasha) Trufanov, on the other hand, did not know that his father had been killed in the massacre on October 7 until he was released, it was said. He had burst into tears when he was told by representatives of the Israeli army.

Hostage lost dozens of kilograms
As the "Times of Israel" further reported, Iair Horn (46), who was also released, lost dozens of kilograms in weight during his captivity and had hardly received any medical care.

All three hostages were held most of the time in tunnels in Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, just a few hundred meters from their homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz. They had often suffered from hunger, but had also learned Arabic during their captivity. The three men were released on Saturday in exchange for 369 imprisoned Palestinians in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

The more than 16 months in the hands of the Islamists had been a "very harsh imprisonment, including physical abuse", wrote the newspaper "Times of Israel", citing reports from several Israeli TV stations.

Scars on the body prove mistreatment
The hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen was tortured during interrogations by Hamas. According to the television station Channel 12, his body shows corresponding scars. The 36-year-old had not known for months whether his family had survived the massacre on October 7, 2023. It was only shortly before his release that his kidnappers told him that his wife had given birth to a daughter, the Kan channel reported.

A video distributed by the Israeli army after his release showed Dekel-Chen in the arms of his weeping wife, who also told him the name of their daughter: Shachar Mazal. The 29-year-old Alexander (Sasha) Trufanov, on the other hand, did not know that his father had been killed in the massacre on October 7 until he was released, it was said. He had burst into tears when he was told by representatives of the Israeli army.

Hostage lost dozens of kilograms
As the "Times of Israel" further reported, Iair Horn (46), who was also released, lost dozens of kilograms in weight during his captivity and had hardly received any medical care.

All three hostages were held most of the time in tunnels in Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, just a few hundred meters from their homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz. They had often suffered from hunger, but had also learned Arabic during their captivity. The three men were released on Saturday in exchange for 369 imprisoned Palestinians in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf