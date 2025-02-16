Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

The Republic is exhausted, we have no time

Nachrichten
16.02.2025 06:00
0 Kommentare

Do you still remember? Exactly 140 days ago today, we elected a new National Council.

But we still don't have a government. Or rather, we have the oldest government of all time - the very last remnants of the Turquoise-Green government, formed on the basis of an election in 2019, almost 2,000 days ago ...

Do we have all the time in the world? Not at all! The economy is paralyzed, unemployment figures and inflation are rising, the state budget is out of control.

Letter to "Krone" readers: Klaus Herrmann, Managing Editor-in-Chief (Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)
Letter to "Krone" readers: Klaus Herrmann, Managing Editor-in-Chief
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)

In last year's election campaign, the candidates emphatically proved to us that they can't get along and that their programs don't fit together. This usually changes after elections, when they usually do get along. Not this time. ÖVP-SPÖ-NEOS: collapsed at the beginning of January. FPÖ-ÖVP: broken this week.

What now? Blue leaders and the blue electorate are calling for new elections, the rest want a government quickly.

We will probably have to forget about the "lighthouse projects" that were much talked about in the Turquoise-Red-Pink coalition, as well as the restructuring of the state that Herbert Kickl wanted to implement. The republic is exhausted. What we expect now at least: a decent government that does its job properly.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Herrmann
Klaus Herrmann
