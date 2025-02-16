Tulln: FPÖ rages about “show politics”

FPÖ sees no "togetherness"

For the Freedom Party, this is all just "hot air", as reported in a press release: While Eisenschenk always pleads for togetherness in Tulln, he marginalizes the FPÖ in the federal government. And not only there: As reported, the city now wants to decimate the number of deputy mayors from three to one in the constituent meeting. This also means that city councillor Andreas Bors (FPÖ) is no longer entitled to a deputy position. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, however, the blue politician does not see much merit in Eisenschenk's argument: "Deleting these posts will not result in any financial savings for the city," says Bors.