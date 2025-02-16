After the municipal elections
Tulln: FPÖ rages about “show politics”
"His" office as deputy mayor in Tulln is being cut: FPÖ politician Andreas Bors is now trying to argue that "this won't save any money" ...
The fact that the mayor of Tulln is publicly taking a stand against Herbert Kickl is naturally not going down well with the local FPÖ. In a statement entitled "Not my chancellor", ÖVP city leader Peter Eisenschenk expresses his frustration with federal politics. He wants to be someone who "thinks for" and lives together - the liberal frontman, however, would question "state-relevant pillars such as democracy, the rule of law, the media and Europe". Eisenschenk said: "He is not my chancellor, never."
FPÖ sees no "togetherness"
For the Freedom Party, this is all just "hot air", as reported in a press release: While Eisenschenk always pleads for togetherness in Tulln, he marginalizes the FPÖ in the federal government. And not only there: As reported, the city now wants to decimate the number of deputy mayors from three to one in the constituent meeting. This also means that city councillor Andreas Bors (FPÖ) is no longer entitled to a deputy position. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, however, the blue politician does not see much merit in Eisenschenk's argument: "Deleting these posts will not result in any financial savings for the city," says Bors.
Only the reduction from eleven to nine councillors could save the budget 250,000 euros. And: "As recently as January, ÖVP parliamentary group leader Peter Höckner declared that the variant with three deputy mayors would have worked better," says Bors, criticizing the "show politics" of the Black Party.
In the election on 26 January, the ÖVP even managed to increase its absolute majority in the garden city with just under 60 percent of the vote.
