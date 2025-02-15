Viennese duo in the German ESC final!

One singer gets particularly good ratings

The Düsseldorf singer Julika, who performed barefoot on stage in the great ESC tradition and whose voice Raab described as delicately "melting", also received a very good rating and was waved through. Things were also clear for Cologne musician Cage: during her performance, singer Max Mutzke, who was a guest on the jury, got up and danced. She made it through safely. Tickets for the next round in just over a week's time also went to the Munich band Cosby and singer Benjamin Braatz from the "music world metropolis of Hagen" (Braatz about his home town).