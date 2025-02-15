69th Song Contest
Viennese duo in the German ESC final!
A young woman with "Schmelz" in her voice, the son of a comedy legend and a band from a medieval market: Stefan Raab has begun his mission to save German honor at the Song Contest.
In the live show "Chefsache ESC 2025" on Friday evening, the first twelve of a total of 24 candidates in the German preliminary round competed. The "Raabinator" and his jury allowed seven of them to progress to the next round, including the sibling duo Abor & Tynna from Vienna.
The Nuremberg medieval rockers from the band Feuerschwanz had the most exotic performance. Visually, they looked like iron, sweat, battle and soot - musically, they offered a cover version of the lightweight summer hit "Dragostea din tei". It was a bizarre spectacle in parts.
Party atmosphere like at a medieval market
The audience jeered and Raab searched for words to categorize the performance. "I got all kinds of emotions here," he said. He attested to the band's great courage in "taking such a shit song". However, Feuerschwanz, whose band name would probably be a challenge for international commentators, made it one round further. The band had once started their career at medieval markets.
A second ticket for the semi-finals went to singer-songwriter and pianist Jonathan Henrich, who already has family connections to the ESC. According to eurovision.de, he is the son of comedy star Olli Dittrich, who competed for Germany in 2006 with the band Texas Lightning (14th place).
One singer gets particularly good ratings
The Düsseldorf singer Julika, who performed barefoot on stage in the great ESC tradition and whose voice Raab described as delicately "melting", also received a very good rating and was waved through. Things were also clear for Cologne musician Cage: during her performance, singer Max Mutzke, who was a guest on the jury, got up and danced. She made it through safely. Tickets for the next round in just over a week's time also went to the Munich band Cosby and singer Benjamin Braatz from the "music world metropolis of Hagen" (Braatz about his home town).
The German preliminary round is divided into four shows this year. In the preliminary rounds (RTL), only the jury will decide who advances. The core of the panel consists of Raab, presenter Elton and singer Yvonne Catterfeld. In the final (ARD) on March 1, the audience will have the choice.
