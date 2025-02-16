For mind and body
Line dancing: Styrians also caught up in the dance boom
Line dancing is booming in Styria and inspiring generations. Anyone who wants to stay fit and mentally active into old age should join this fun dance. The "Krone" was there for a training session!
The atmosphere in the changing room of the multi-purpose hall in Wörth is exuberant. The Styrian Magic Liners meet every Monday for their weekly rehearsal. This time there are significantly more than last time. "The hall is slowly getting too small," jokes Lena, who at almost 16 is the youngest member of the dance group, which unites all generations. Mother Daniela and grandma Marianne dance with Lena in cowboy boots and panther shirts.
"We don't need men for this"
"Instead of the Buschenschank, we prefer to go line dancing. We don't need men for that either. We've infected the neighborhood with dance fever," grins the student, who is almost envied by her classmates for her lively hobby. The south-east Styrian formation Styrian Magic Liner, with 90 women and three roosters in the basket, can hardly wait for trainer Ursula to start. Each song has its own choreography, which is danced in the same way all over the world. Everyone dances for themselves, but at the same time and in sync.
Knees bounce and arms swing to the selected feel-good music. The group forms up in a line and starts moving, two steps forward, four steps back with a turn, hands clapping, stamping the floor, turning to the side. Not so easy, you have to think on your feet so as not to get out of line. Even after the umpteenth repetition, the joy of the dance floor is palpable. The individual steps are memorized in no time at all so that the feet move as if by themselves.
"Now comes something for the memory and coordination," announces trainer Ursula, only to follow up immediately, "but you can do it!" The dance form has long since become a trend sport that is attracting more and more people. Why? "It's not just about exercising the body, but also the mind, i.e. brain jogging," explains dance school director Claudia Eichler, who dances on several levels with various line dance courses to meet the enormous demand. "Yes, it's booming. The courses should actually be available on prescription. You can watch how fit and fun-loving people become."
"Dance awakens feelings of happiness"
And the best thing. You don't need a partner, which means that many single and widowed people join the dance groups. "And they all get on well, which is down to the group dynamic and the feelings of happiness it awakens. Interestingly, there is no bitching among the women," confirms Anita Burkl from the Graz PipeLiners. But there are also no generational conflicts. There is a 58-year gap between the oldest and youngest participants.
The pioneer of the Styrian line dance movement has built up one of the largest dance groups in Austria over a quarter of a century. "25 years ago I was ridiculed, but now there is even medical evidence that group dancing can protect against Alzheimer's disease. New people interested in dancing sign up every day, we are bursting at the seams".
From Monday to Wednesday, there are up to four dance classes in the dance hall of the clubhouse in Graz. "There are 1,000 different dances, 500 of which we have in our repertoire, which we also perform on various occasions," says Anita Burkl. And to reassure you - anyone can make mistakes - just watch and join in. Dance schools, taster workshops and monthly line dance parties all over the country invite people to join in.
