Companies sound the alarm: fewer apprentices than ever before

But apprenticeships are also important for the country as a whole. Kühnel: "Practical training in apprenticeships is essential for Austria as a business location, as a consistently high level of qualification ensures productivity and competitiveness. Smaller companies in particular must therefore continue to be able to train apprentices. The time, personnel and financial costs are particularly high for them and are more likely to increase than decrease due to deficits at school. A consistent reduction in bureaucracy would also help to create more scope for training in companies."