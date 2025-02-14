Almost a billion in the red
Health insurance fund writes deep red figures
The poor economic situation has not spared the Austrian social security system. Among other things, the transfer of patients to surgeries has contributed to the rise in costs.
It's not just the state finances that are in a mess, the health insurance fund also has a huge budget gap. Instead of the forecast 800 million, the shortfall already amounts to 900 million euros. With a total budget of 21 billion euros for 2025, this corresponds to a deficit of 4.29 percent. According to the fund, the main reasons for this development are an expansion of services, the reduction in the burden on hospitals and the shift of care to the private practice sector as well as the poor economic situation, which is leading to lower contributions.
Shift from hospitals to doctors' surgeries
The targeted shift of services from the hospital sector to the private practice sector relieves the burden on hospitals. A total of 24 new primary care units were opened in 2024. In the previous year, ÖGK recorded an increase in expenditure of 8.3 percent in the area of contract doctors.
This development can also be seen in the area of diagnostic imaging: while 17% fewer MRI examinations were carried out in hospitals, the number of these examinations carried out by doctors and institutes in private practice has risen by 68% in recent years.
Where savings are to be made
Despite this shift of services to the private practice sector, ÖGK now pays almost six billion euros a year to hospitals. The fund has announced a package of measures to reduce costs. The new co-chairman, Peter McDonald (ÖVP), wants to make savings in his own administration, for example, and cooperate with the provinces to provide more outpatient services. He is also calling for more money from the federal government. Investments in the construction sector are to be postponed. "In future, we will need more controllers and economists and fewer lawyers," he said.
In future, we will need more controllers and economists and fewer lawyers.
Co-Obmann Peter McDonald will die Verwaltung umkrempeln.
A new government and a parliament that is capable of acting are also needed quickly, he and ÖGK chairman Andreas Huss (SPÖ) want to seek talks with the members of parliament. A further financial contribution from the federal government is "of course unavoidable".
The forecast for the Social Insurance for the Self-Employed (SVS) is less bleak. It is expecting a deficit of 3.9 million euros for 2024 and a shortfall of 15.3 million euros for 2025.
