Health insurance fund writes deep red figures

Where savings are to be made

Despite this shift of services to the private practice sector, ÖGK now pays almost six billion euros a year to hospitals. The fund has announced a package of measures to reduce costs. The new co-chairman, Peter McDonald (ÖVP), wants to make savings in his own administration, for example, and cooperate with the provinces to provide more outpatient services. He is also calling for more money from the federal government. Investments in the construction sector are to be postponed. "In future, we will need more controllers and economists and fewer lawyers," he said.