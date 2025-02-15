Saalbach-Hinterglemm
An award-winning chef spoils the stars of the World Ski Championships
Erhard Schober actually cooks at "Voi.Bio" in Tennengau and promptly won two toques for his new establishment - but he is drawn to the Glemmtal for the World Ski Championships.
It's the meeting point of these World Ski Championships! The "Home of Snow" is located just a few meters from the finish stadium on the Zwölferkogel. All the ski stars come and go in the elegant glass complex, as do the big names from business, politics and sport. Actors and celebrities also enjoy the laid-back atmosphere in the VIP temple every day until late in the evening.
Chef Erhard Schober takes care of the physical well-being. Born in Styria, he normally cooks at "Voi.Bio" in Puch-Urstein. He immediately won two toques for the restaurant. The restaurant's name says it all: all ingredients are organically grown - even the drinks are strictly organic. "That's simply our claim," confirms chef Andreas Birngruber. He has been successful in the restaurant and catering industry for more than 30 years. With his company "Chef Partie", he is the culinary host at the "Home of Snow". "We are there for our guests from breakfast right through to the evening," he says.
Thousands of kilos of meat on the plates
During the two weeks of the World Cup, the "Voi.Bio" team cooks several tons of meat and serves thousands of liters of drinks. Cooking takes place daily during the night at the Ferry Porsche Congress Center in Zell am See. "It simply wouldn't be logistically possible on site in Saalbach," emphasizes head chef Schober. In the "Home of Snow", he regenerates the dishes and artfully arranges the culinary delicacies on plates. The menu includes guinea fowl breast and tasty pieces of beef.
The "Home of Snow" has just under 500 seats and service is provided by students from Salzburg and Tyrolean hospitality schools. Demand was huge and not every student was able to get one of the coveted jobs - even though the young people could actually be enjoying their vacations. Host Birngruber: "It's unbelievably great how motivated and always in a good mood everyone is. Hats off to them!"
