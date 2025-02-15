An award-winning chef spoils the stars of the World Ski Championships

Chef Erhard Schober takes care of the physical well-being. Born in Styria, he normally cooks at "Voi.Bio" in Puch-Urstein. He immediately won two toques for the restaurant. The restaurant's name says it all: all ingredients are organically grown - even the drinks are strictly organic. "That's simply our claim," confirms chef Andreas Birngruber. He has been successful in the restaurant and catering industry for more than 30 years. With his company "Chef Partie", he is the culinary host at the "Home of Snow". "We are there for our guests from breakfast right through to the evening," he says.