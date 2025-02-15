The new underpass will be ready in October

A temporary passage for pedestrians has been possible since June 3. "Cyclists have to push their bikes," says road construction officer Sandra Wassermann. "The realization of the underpass marks a milestone after many years of waiting. I am often on visits. I've been fighting for the project since the first day I was in office. We have conducted all the negotiations. Despite the noise, many businesses are still located here and are open. We get on well with everyone. On Friday, I go to Nadine Offermann at Café Piccolino. She has an excellent herring salad. That's how you can help."