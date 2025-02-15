Klagenfurt construction site
The new underpass will be ready in October
Digging and concreting has been going on at the railroad crossing in Waidmannsdorf for a year now. Pedestrians have been able to pass through again since June. The construction costs 15 million euros. The "Krone" on site inspection...
In February 2024, work began on the construction of the new railroad underpass on Waidmannsdorfer Straße near the accident hospital in Klagenfurt. At that time, two auxiliary bridges were installed so that rail operations could continue. The railroad line between Klagenfurt and Villach is very busy.
"Construction is going according to plan. Work is currently continuing on the railroad underpass. In the coming months, various cable construction and sewer excavation works, the laying of cable troughs and work on noise protection will be carried out. The safety system will be installed in June and the removal of the temporary bridges will begin in July," says Herbert Hofer from the Federal Railways.
The project is being implemented by ÖBB in cooperation with the city of Klagenfurt. A total of 15 million euros will be invested, of which the partners will each bear 50 percent. The underpass should be completed by October.
A temporary passage for pedestrians has been possible since June 3. "Cyclists have to push their bikes," says road construction officer Sandra Wassermann. "The realization of the underpass marks a milestone after many years of waiting. I am often on visits. I've been fighting for the project since the first day I was in office. We have conducted all the negotiations. Despite the noise, many businesses are still located here and are open. We get on well with everyone. On Friday, I go to Nadine Offermann at Café Piccolino. She has an excellent herring salad. That's how you can help."
The project will be finished in a few months. The UKH is happy about it. The new underpass eliminates the risk of accidents between rail and road traffic. And Councillor Wassermann knows that an underpass would also be worth its weight in gold at the junction on the Südring - with 25,000 (!) cars a day.
