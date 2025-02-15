Vorteilswelt
Mega project in Lower Austria

Soon to store one billion liters of water for Vienna

Nachrichten
15.02.2025 13:00

As big as a soccer pitch, 140 meters high and filled with water - this is how you can imagine the world's largest drinking water tank, which is currently being expanded in St. Egyden in the district of Neunkirchen (Lower Austria). The aim is to secure the constantly increasing demand for water in Vienna. 

The daily demand for water in Vienna is constantly increasing. In order to be able to guarantee the supply in the future, work is currently underway in the small village of St. Egyden near Neunkirchen. The world's largest closed drinking water reservoir is currently being built here. Already, 600,000 liters of water are being temporarily stored in four underground chambers. Water that is transported from the 1st high-source pipeline to the federal capital.

The expansion and renovation of water reservoirs ensures security of supply, as the reservoirs are used to balance available water and water consumption.

Astrid Rompolt, leitende Pressesprecherin von Wiener Wasser 

Why is the expansion so large?
"Daily water demand will increase to around 460,000 cubic meters per day by 2050. At the same time, climate change is increasingly leading to extreme weather events. This can affect the availability of spring water," explains Astrid Rompolt, Chief Press Officer of Wiener Wasser.

The expansion will take place in two stages. The reservoir will be expanded by two chambers by the end of 2028 (cost: 98 million euros), followed by a further two from 2029. Once completed, there will be storage space for a total of one billion liters of water.

Region benefits from megaproject
The population of Lower Austria will also benefit. "Wiener Wasser is very interested in taking on staff with local knowledge and social connections," says Rompolt. And: "The people who are employed during the construction work create added value for the region, as they consume locally and some of them also live there."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

