After a long dispute
Over, over! The White Horse Inn will soon be history
The days of a Tyrolean monument with centuries of history are numbered. After almost two years of dispute between the owner and the Monument Authority, the Provincial Administrative Court has now reached a decision on the White Horse Inn on Brennerstrasse.
For more than 500 years, the Weißes Rössl in Gries am Brenner has offered shelter to many people seeking accommodation. People ate well and celebrated in its parlors. But soon the place right next to the church will be empty.
Fire raged two years ago
The beginning of the end was a fire on May 11, 2023, which severely damaged the roof of the building. Since then, the Weißes Rössl has been without a protective roof. The owner and the heritage office could not agree on a cover. The differences grew ever greater. In the meantime, the parlors and rooms were exposed to rain and snow without protection.
Finally, the Monuments Office obtained an order for an emergency cover via the district authority. However, the owner saw no way of saving the building, which had been badly damaged in the meantime, and appealed to the provincial administrative court.
Demolition of the building ordered
The court has now ruled that the owner can no longer be reasonably expected to renovate and repair the building in accordance with the Monuments Office. What's more, the decision states that the more than 500-year-old building must be completely demolished "by April 30, 2025 at the latest". An ordinary appeal against the decision is "not permitted", as it says. The final chapter of the Weißes Rössl is therefore likely to be written.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.