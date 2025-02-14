Over, over! The White Horse Inn will soon be history

Demolition of the building ordered

The court has now ruled that the owner can no longer be reasonably expected to renovate and repair the building in accordance with the Monuments Office. What's more, the decision states that the more than 500-year-old building must be completely demolished "by April 30, 2025 at the latest". An ordinary appeal against the decision is "not permitted", as it says. The final chapter of the Weißes Rössl is therefore likely to be written.