How a company from Wolfern satisfies hunger at ski huts

Weinbergmaier's frozen foods take a lot of work off the kitchens of restaurants. Does this benefit from the rampant shortage of skilled workers in the catering industry? "The industry is undergoing a huge upheaval and the shortage of skilled workers in particular is still a hot topic, as is the economic environment, of course. What is the bottom line for restaurateurs? Many are struggling. That's where we come in with our offerings. We deliver Austrian cuisine conveniently - and with high quality," says the manager, who runs the Wolfern-based food producer together with Christian Kübek.