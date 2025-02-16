LIVE from 14:30: GAK welcomes LASK!

Bundesliga in the TICKER
Time is running out for LASK - the Linzers still have five games to break through the "wall" towards the championship group and close the three-point gap to 6th place. First stop today is Graz, where promoted team GAK awaits. The Red Jackets took heart from their recent win over Altach, their direct rivals in the relegation battle, and are looking for more points.
GAK will be looking to build on a strong second half against Altach after a lackluster first half. "We have to take this tailwind with us now," said GAK coach Rene Poms, who is aiming for his fourth win in his eighth league game with the team from Graz. The fact that Graz have won the last three Bundesliga home duels with LASK is only a curious footnote given the distance in time. In 2000 and 2001, these matches went to the GAK with a goal difference of 6:2.
Poms believes his team is "ready" for the current showdown, but pointed out that they will have to "push themselves to the limit". "A very, very strong opponent awaits us. LASK are one of the top four in Austria," emphasized the 49-year-old. Linz's recent performances have shown "that a lot of things are already working well. They play with a lot of pressure and are well organized. If we don't stand up to them, it will be difficult."
LASK expect another compact defensive display
LASK got the spring off to a good start with their Cup win over Salzburg, while the recent 0-0 draw in the derby against Blau-Weiß left something to be desired, at least in terms of the result. The sixth-placed city rivals could become the biggest rivals for the championship group, with three points currently separating them. Due to the inferior direct comparison, LASK would also have the disadvantage in the event of equal points.
LASK coach Markus Schopp, whose principles the team seems to be internalizing better and better, expects an opponent "similar to Blau-Weiß Linz in terms of organization and style of play". Let's hope his team does better this time. They dominated the derby for long stretches, but lacked precision and finesse in dangerous areas.
However, captain Philipp Ziereis saw "a different face than in the fall" and "two great games" after the first two games in 2025, and he now wants confirmation in terms of results. "We have to be very careful how we shape our possession, be patient and try to play our opponents very consistently. If we manage to do that, we can pick up three points in Graz," explained Schopp.
