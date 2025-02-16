LIVE from 14:30: GAK welcomes LASK!

GAK will be looking to build on a strong second half against Altach after a lackluster first half. "We have to take this tailwind with us now," said GAK coach Rene Poms, who is aiming for his fourth win in his eighth league game with the team from Graz. The fact that Graz have won the last three Bundesliga home duels with LASK is only a curious footnote given the distance in time. In 2000 and 2001, these matches went to the GAK with a goal difference of 6:2.