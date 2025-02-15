LIVE from 5pm: Blau-Weiß Linz against SCR Altach!

Blau-Weiß started the new year with a point against big city rivals LASK, which they fought for while short-handed, and are now looking to add to that against Altach. "We want to make the opening point count," said Scheiblehner. Even though the team from Vorarlberg have been winless for 14 games and are already five points behind GAK, he does not see the team at the bottom of the table as a points supplier. "The standings don't reflect the team's performance. Since signing Fabio Ingolitsch, Altach have committed themselves to a clear game plan," said the BW coach.