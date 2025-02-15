Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5pm: Blau-Weiß Linz against SCR Altach!
18th round in Austria's Bundesliga: FC Blau-Weiß Linz host SCR Altach. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Blau-Weiß Linz surprisingly find themselves in the middle of the race for a place in the championship group of the Bundesliga. Following the recent announcement that coach Gerhard Scheiblehner's contract has been extended, the team is now focusing all of its attention on its ambitious sporting goal. With a home win against bottom team SCR Altach today, the Linzers want to further improve their good starting position and at least maintain their three-point lead over LASK and Hartberg.
Blau-Weiß started the new year with a point against big city rivals LASK, which they fought for while short-handed, and are now looking to add to that against Altach. "We want to make the opening point count," said Scheiblehner. Even though the team from Vorarlberg have been winless for 14 games and are already five points behind GAK, he does not see the team at the bottom of the table as a points supplier. "The standings don't reflect the team's performance. Since signing Fabio Ingolitsch, Altach have committed themselves to a clear game plan," said the BW coach.
Ingolitsch hopes for first win
Ingolitsch took over Altach at the beginning of October, but is still waiting for his first win. "We feel week after week that the output is low. We are hard on ourselves. It's not a technical or tactical issue, because we're not only good in every game, but also dominate our opponents in phases. The fact is that we don't manage to win games. That's the pattern that runs throughout. We have to break that," he explained.
Last weekend, they came close in the basement duel with penultimate-placed GAK, but unfortunately lost 1:2. Playing well and losing "hurts twice as much," said Ingolitsch. But "if we perform well like last week, we will create chances. We're trying to work on the final consistency, to finish things off".
14 goals in 17 games is the weakest tally together with Klagenfurt, so it won't be easy in Linz either, Ingolitsch knows. "It's a difficult away game. They stand for continuity and are deservedly in the top half of the table. Accordingly, we know what to expect. What they play is not witchcraft, it's simple and clear, but effective," said the SCRA coach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.