Alpine dairyman’s life: “dream job” with a bitter aftertaste

And that's why his colleague Peter Fuchs has created an instructional video. "You can only enjoy the alpine dairyman's life and experience it as beautiful if you are aware that work awaits you here, as in any industry, and that you are confronted with various alpine situations such as sick or lost animals, extreme weather conditions, technical problems and stress," explains Fuchs and refers to information portals such as the website of the Almwirtschaftsverband.