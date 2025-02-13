Chaos in the derby
Big Liverpool anger: “He had no control”
Liverpool did not speak well of referee Michael Oliver after the 2:2 draw in the English Premier League derby at Everton on Wednesday evening.
He handed out four red cards, including coach Arne Slot. The Dutch coach of the league leaders was furious after the game and refused to comment. The league deleted its announcement that Slot had been banned for two games from its website on Thursday afternoon.
Originally, the Premier League website had stated that Slot had been suspended for two games for "offensive language". He would have missed the Reds' games against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and Aston Villa on Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether Slot will even be suspended for more than one game.
It is not a new situation for Slot, as he has already been banned from coaching a game in the League Cup this season due to three previous yellow cards. In addition to Slot, his assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff and the players Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton) and Curtis Jones (Liverpool, both yellow cards) were also sent off after the final whistle on Wednesday.
Van Dijk criticized referee
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk criticized the referee, who in his view played a decisive role in the fact that after the 2-2 draw some of the professionals blew the fuses and there was a riot and the deployment of police and stewards on the field. "The referee didn't have the game under control. I think he played a big part in the game today," said Van Dijk on TNT Sports. The Reds were leading 2-1 before James Tarkowski's last-minute goal (98') sent Goodison Park into raptures after minutes of VAR review.
Stewards were initially able to prevent Everton fans from storming the pitch. But just seconds after the final whistle, a wild brawl broke out between the teams: Doucoure and Jones at the center of it. According to the report, Doucoure cheered in front of the visiting fans and provoked them with a gesture. Jones then shoved him, leading to wild scenes. "I think he wanted to provoke our fans and Curtis didn't think that was right. And you know what happens when there's a little scuffle," said Van Dijk.
The explosive derby was supposed to have taken place at the beginning of December. However, it was postponed due to heavy snowfall. The draw was not a major setback in the championship race for Liverpool, who were recently knocked out of the FA Cup, as they have a reassuring seven-point lead over Arsenal after 24 of 38 rounds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.