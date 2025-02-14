Idea with a signal effect
Innsbruck wants to unite what the state divides
There has long been no talk of a joint school for 10 to 14-year-olds at federal level. But something is happening in Tyrol. Innsbruck is making a move and wants to encourage grammar schools and secondary schools to work more closely together. With surprising allies.
Crying primary school pupils, despite impeccable semester reports. Parents on the verge of a nervous breakdown and teachers threatened with legal action. Every year, dramas play out in families when a daughter or son moves from elementary school to secondary school. Secondary school or grammar school? That is the question. For many parents, grammar school is the only option. However, places there are limited - dramas are inevitable.
I am convinced that children can only benefit from learning together. It is retro to believe that this is just an ideology of the left. There is much broader support in Tyrol.
Elisabeth Mayr, Vize-BM Innsbruck
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Despite regular criticism from education experts, Austria continues to separate children at the age of ten. What the next federal government is planning is written in the stars. The common school for 10 to 14-year-olds is ideologically mined territory. Not a good basis for a coalition compromise.
More openness to model in Tyrol
In Tyrol, approval for the model is greater at a political level than in Vienna. Innsbruck's city government has agreed in its coalition agreement to bring secondary schools and grammar schools closer together. The responsible Deputy Minister Elisabeth Mayr (SPÖ) wants to discuss how this can be achieved at an education summit with representatives from schools, authorities and education initiatives on February 21. "Ultimately, the federal government must want this type of school. But we can show that we can work together," says Mayr confidently and has the backing of key ÖVP groups in Tyrol: "The Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Austrian Industries are also in favor."
I am committed to developing constructive concepts. However, it is clear that the framework for implementation must come from the federal government.
Cornelia Hagele, Landesrätin für Bildung
Bild: Land Tirol
Education councillor waiting for government
The provincial government of the ÖVP and SPÖ has also anchored the joint school in the coalition paper. However, Education Councillor Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP) also refers to the federal government. We must now wait for the next government. Hagele is open to the idea of a joint school. She says that a pilot project in the Zillertal has had "excellent results".
Markus Astner, AHS teacher in Innsbruck and founder of the Zukunft-Schule-Jetzt initiative, is pleased with the efforts in Innsbruck. He says: "It does help the children if schools at least work more closely together."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
