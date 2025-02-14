Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Idea with a signal effect

Innsbruck wants to unite what the state divides

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 08:00

There has long been no talk of a joint school for 10 to 14-year-olds at federal level. But something is happening in Tyrol. Innsbruck is making a move and wants to encourage grammar schools and secondary schools to work more closely together. With surprising allies. 

0 Kommentare

Crying primary school pupils, despite impeccable semester reports. Parents on the verge of a nervous breakdown and teachers threatened with legal action. Every year, dramas play out in families when a daughter or son moves from elementary school to secondary school. Secondary school or grammar school? That is the question. For many parents, grammar school is the only option. However, places there are limited - dramas are inevitable.

Zitat Icon

I am convinced that children can only benefit from learning together. It is retro to believe that this is just an ideology of the left. There is much broader support in Tyrol.

(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

Elisabeth Mayr, Vize-BM Innsbruck 

Bild: Christof Birbaumer

Despite regular criticism from education experts, Austria continues to separate children at the age of ten. What the next federal government is planning is written in the stars. The common school for 10 to 14-year-olds is ideologically mined territory. Not a good basis for a coalition compromise.

More openness to model in Tyrol
In Tyrol, approval for the model is greater at a political level than in Vienna. Innsbruck's city government has agreed in its coalition agreement to bring secondary schools and grammar schools closer together. The responsible Deputy Minister Elisabeth Mayr (SPÖ) wants to discuss how this can be achieved at an education summit with representatives from schools, authorities and education initiatives on February 21. "Ultimately, the federal government must want this type of school. But we can show that we can work together," says Mayr confidently and has the backing of key ÖVP groups in Tyrol: "The Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Austrian Industries are also in favor."

Zitat Icon

I am committed to developing constructive concepts. However, it is clear that the framework for implementation must come from the federal government.

(Bild: Land Tirol)

Cornelia Hagele, Landesrätin für Bildung

Bild: Land Tirol

Education councillor waiting for government
The provincial government of the ÖVP and SPÖ has also anchored the joint school in the coalition paper. However, Education Councillor Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP) also refers to the federal government. We must now wait for the next government. Hagele is open to the idea of a joint school. She says that a pilot project in the Zillertal has had "excellent results".

Markus Astner, AHS teacher in Innsbruck and founder of the Zukunft-Schule-Jetzt initiative, is pleased with the efforts in Innsbruck. He says: "It does help the children if schools at least work more closely together." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claudia Thurner
Claudia Thurner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf