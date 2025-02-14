Innsbruck wants to unite what the state divides

More openness to model in Tyrol

In Tyrol, approval for the model is greater at a political level than in Vienna. Innsbruck's city government has agreed in its coalition agreement to bring secondary schools and grammar schools closer together. The responsible Deputy Minister Elisabeth Mayr (SPÖ) wants to discuss how this can be achieved at an education summit with representatives from schools, authorities and education initiatives on February 21. "Ultimately, the federal government must want this type of school. But we can show that we can work together," says Mayr confidently and has the backing of key ÖVP groups in Tyrol: "The Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Austrian Industries are also in favor."