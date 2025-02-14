“Construction site is challenging for us experts”

"The existing bridge is not being removed as usual, but rather serves as a support for the new construction taking place underneath," explains Michael Egger, construction supervisor at engineering firm HPC IBK, adding: "We simply lack certain reference values. New questions keep coming up, there were static issues to deal with and it was constantly being rechecked." On the other hand, things should "progress more quickly in the Salzburg direction because we have been able to gain experience." However, it could still take some time before direction two is tackled. "At the moment, the 40 or so employees are building the new supporting structure. We are working our way from pillar to pillar, eight in total, in the direction of Gmünd. For structural reasons, concrete always has to be poured in both directions away from the pillar at the same time."