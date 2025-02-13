Rotten meat & Co.
Market Office upgrades for food inspections
Vienna is stocking up: 18 new employees ensure greater food safety for Vienna.
Food safety is a top priority in Vienna. Now the Market Office is strengthening its ranks with 18 new inspectors. The city is thus sending a clear signal for stricter controls and more consumer protection. Because some dubious companies are still trying to do business with rotten food - at the expense of the Viennese. Vienna makes no compromises here.
Dozens of inspections every day
Every year, the Market Office carries out around 27,400 inspections - in restaurants, supermarkets, sausage stands, hospital kitchens and wholesalers. With the 18 newly trained inspectors, the team has now grown to a total of 92 inspectors, making Vienna home to almost half of all Austrian food inspectors. Andreas Kutheil, Director of the Market Office, is visibly proud of this fact: "We have 18,500 food businesses in Vienna, including around 100 high-risk businesses. The high inspection frequency is necessary to guarantee quality. The Viennese can rely on us to take a close look!"
From cruise ship to food inspectorate
The new inspectors come from different backgrounds. Markus, 34, spent twelve years as a chef in high-end gastronomy and several years on cruise ships. Now he is changing sides. "I wanted to change careers - and still do something meaningful. When I inspect a business today, I know that I'm contributing to people's safety."
In recent years, we have seen how essential food safety is. Whether it's huge recall campaigns or contaminated food - our inspectors ensure that products that are harmful to health are quickly withdrawn from circulation. The Viennese can rely on the fact that they can eat safely in this city.
Stadträtin Ulli Sima
His colleague Sabrina, 29, also made a conscious decision to follow this path. After studying food and biotechnology at BOKU and pursuing a scientific career, she was looking for more practical experience. "Just working in a laboratory or office was too dry for me. I wanted to be out in the field, working with people and actively helping to ensure that food is safe."
Tough training for tough inspections
The path to becoming an inspector is demanding. The training comprises 1440 teaching units and covers topics such as microbiology, toxicology, product knowledge and food law. Graduates have to pass an individual and a board examination. "That was challenging even for me as an academic," says Sabrina. "You underestimate how many legal aspects and scientific details are involved." Markus adds: "Without a degree, it was a particular challenge for me. But the extensive knowledge is necessary to do the job well."
Cockroaches in the kitchen - the first big job
The newcomers didn't have to wait long for the emergency. In the first few weeks, they accompanied a business closure due to a massive pest infestation. "Cockroaches in the kitchen - an immediate closure was unavoidable," reports Markus. Such missions are not uncommon: up to 20 establishments a year have to be closed in Vienna due to serious hygiene deficiencies. For the new inspectors, the job is already more than just a profession - it's a vocation. Or as Markus puts it: "When we leave and even the restaurateur who had to pay a fine thanks us at the end - then you know you're doing something right."
