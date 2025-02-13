Market Office upgrades for food inspections

Cockroaches in the kitchen - the first big job

The newcomers didn't have to wait long for the emergency. In the first few weeks, they accompanied a business closure due to a massive pest infestation. "Cockroaches in the kitchen - an immediate closure was unavoidable," reports Markus. Such missions are not uncommon: up to 20 establishments a year have to be closed in Vienna due to serious hygiene deficiencies. For the new inspectors, the job is already more than just a profession - it's a vocation. Or as Markus puts it: "When we leave and even the restaurateur who had to pay a fine thanks us at the end - then you know you're doing something right."