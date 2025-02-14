However, this extra day has now fallen victim to the efficiency improvement and optimization programme. "Due to the immense increases in personnel costs, some of which are twice as high as in neighboring countries, we have decided to no longer implement the free birthday. That's 4000 working days that we gave away and that we were happy to give away. That was important to us, but it's no longer possible," says Machtlinger. As of January 1, 2025, the FACC birthday present will therefore be history. "The workforce understands this," emphasizes the manager, who has been at the helm of the company since 2016.