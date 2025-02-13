ÖSV skier: “I’m just a gap filler”

"Apart from the finish slope, it was ok anyway," said Katharina Truppe after the first giant slalom run at the home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The aim was to qualify for the top 30. "The mistake was too big for that, I stood still. I could have gone to the cross-country skiers," said the Carinthian. With a gap of 5.77 seconds to half-time leader Federica Brignone, she was eight tenths off Liechtenstein's Charlotte Ling, who will open the second run. However, as the top 60 get a second run at the major event, Truppe will also be there from 1.15 pm.