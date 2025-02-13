Missed the top 30
ÖSV skier: “I’m just a gap filler”
Katharina Truppe finished 5.77 seconds behind in the first run of the World Championships giant slalom. The Carinthian missed out on the top 30 by eight tenths. Afterwards, the Carinthian, who is part of the top 60 in the second run, didn't mince her words.
"Apart from the finish slope, it was ok anyway," said Katharina Truppe after the first giant slalom run at the home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The aim was to qualify for the top 30. "The mistake was too big for that, I stood still. I could have gone to the cross-country skiers," said the Carinthian. With a gap of 5.77 seconds to half-time leader Federica Brignone, she was eight tenths off Liechtenstein's Charlotte Ling, who will open the second run. However, as the top 60 get a second run at the major event, Truppe will also be there from 1.15 pm.
"I can take that with me"
"They knew that I wouldn't be competing for medals, I'm not even an outsider. I'm really just the gap filler," said Truppe, who replaced the injured Ricarda Haaser (serious knee injury) in the RTL line-up, not mincing her words.
Nevertheless, the 29-year-old, who has not reached the second run in this discipline once since December 2, 2023 (Tremblant/Canada), also saw the positives: "A second run is certainly helpful for my giant slalom career. I can take that with me." The World Championship bronze medallist in the team combined alongside Stephanie Venier wants to soak up the atmosphere once again. "The important race is on Saturday," says Truppe, referring to the slalom.
The fact that a total of 109 skiers are at the start in the first run after the canceled qualification is "insane", said the technical specialist in amazement. "The slope has deteriorated extremely quickly, it's not going to get any easier." The other Austrians also finished well behind. Stephanie Brunner in 25th place is 4.46 seconds behind, Katharina Liensberger in twelfth place is 2.93 seconds behind. Julia Scheib has the best starting position. The Styrian is eighth (+2.50 seconds).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
