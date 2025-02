Dog hater lays out prepared sausage bait

When owner and dog were out walking on the south side of the Gübsenseeweg in neighboring St. Gallen (Switzerland) on Wednesday afternoon, the dog owner saw his dog pull an object out of the bushes. The man immediately pulled the object out of his dog's mouth - and probably prevented something worse.

On closer inspection, it turned out to be a sausage bait prepared with broken glass. The dog owner informed the municipal police and had his dog examined by a vet as a precaution. Fortunately, no injuries were found.