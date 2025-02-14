Vorteilswelt
Fire department deployed

Shock for young mother: Baby locked in car!

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 16:00

A young mother in Amstetten experienced anxious moments: Her toddler was suddenly locked in the car after putting the shopping away - including the ignition key! But the woman kept a cool head and alerted ÖAMTC and the fire department. With combined forces, the girl was soon back in her mother's arms.

0 Kommentare

Just a moment of not paying attention and the nightmare came true: after shopping, a young mother in a supermarket parking lot in Amstetten had to watch as the door of her car fell into the lock. Inside the car was not only the ignition key, but also her little daughter! The shocked woman immediately called the emergency services.

Race against time
Fortunately, the little girl was wrapped up tightly and protected from the wind in the car, but the fire department didn't lose a second in the freezing cold. Several firefighters tried to gain access to the vehicle via the trunk. At the same time, an ÖAMTC breakdown driver was also called to help.

The crew in Amstetten left no stone unturned to carefully open the car. (Bild: FF Amstetten)
The crew in Amstetten left no stone unturned to carefully open the car.
(Bild: FF Amstetten)

"Of course, any car could be broken into immediately with enough force," an experienced Floriani told the "Krone" newspaper. In cases like this, however, the aim is to cause as little damage as possible. "And of course you don't want to frighten the child in the car," he says. That's why the Florianis kept the little one entertained as best they could through the window, while the "yellow angel" from the ÖAMTC was finally able to open the door with a few skillful moves.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
