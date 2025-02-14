Shock for young mother: Baby locked in car!

"Of course, any car could be broken into immediately with enough force," an experienced Floriani told the "Krone" newspaper. In cases like this, however, the aim is to cause as little damage as possible. "And of course you don't want to frighten the child in the car," he says. That's why the Florianis kept the little one entertained as best they could through the window, while the "yellow angel" from the ÖAMTC was finally able to open the door with a few skillful moves.