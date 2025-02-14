Fire department deployed
Shock for young mother: Baby locked in car!
A young mother in Amstetten experienced anxious moments: Her toddler was suddenly locked in the car after putting the shopping away - including the ignition key! But the woman kept a cool head and alerted ÖAMTC and the fire department. With combined forces, the girl was soon back in her mother's arms.
Just a moment of not paying attention and the nightmare came true: after shopping, a young mother in a supermarket parking lot in Amstetten had to watch as the door of her car fell into the lock. Inside the car was not only the ignition key, but also her little daughter! The shocked woman immediately called the emergency services.
Race against time
Fortunately, the little girl was wrapped up tightly and protected from the wind in the car, but the fire department didn't lose a second in the freezing cold. Several firefighters tried to gain access to the vehicle via the trunk. At the same time, an ÖAMTC breakdown driver was also called to help.
"Of course, any car could be broken into immediately with enough force," an experienced Floriani told the "Krone" newspaper. In cases like this, however, the aim is to cause as little damage as possible. "And of course you don't want to frighten the child in the car," he says. That's why the Florianis kept the little one entertained as best they could through the window, while the "yellow angel" from the ÖAMTC was finally able to open the door with a few skillful moves.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.