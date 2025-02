Radar measurement: Carinthian speeding driver gets rid of his car!

Police officers from the provincial traffic department were carrying out radar measurements on the Ossiacher Bundesstraße (B94) on Thursday when two cars suddenly whizzed past in quick succession: "A 21-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from the district of St. Veit an der Glan, were recorded in quick succession exceeding the permitted limit by more than 80 km/h after deducting the measurement tolerance," according to the provincial police department.