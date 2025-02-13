Flowers increasingly popular
Snowdrops are slowly heralding the arrival of spring
The little white flowers, which have always heralded the start of spring and thus the end of the cold season, are attracting more and more fans. "Krone" heart gardener and expert Patrizia Haslinger knows the background and has some useful tips.
So the spring theater is open again," wrote Wilhelm Busch. The snowdrops herald the arrival of spring like a delicate overture. In some places, they are already poking their heads out cheekily.
Start of the season for gardeners
The scent of these delicate flowers, especially in large groups, will soon be in the air. It is a joy to stroll through nature and discover the small, white points of light in the still brown landscape. The joy of gardening awakens!
Costly beauties
I invite you to immerse yourself with me in the enchanting world of snowdrops. Many people have fallen in love with this amaryllis plant - the so-called galantophiles. There are more and more snowdrop lovers, but beware - it can be expensive. Some pay several hundred euros for special rarities. There are now around 2000 species thanks to chance discoveries and seedling propagation!
The variety is overwhelming
They are traded at snowdrop markets and festivals and can also be bought online. Once you've caught snowdrop fever, there's no turning back. Unusual shapes and colors, from filled to fringed, solid green or yellow - each variety has its own charm.
No digging allowed
Many are descended from Galanthus nivalis, the native snowdrop, which can still be found in damp forests. Note: It is forbidden to dig them up. If you want to have a stock in your garden, you should swap with garden friends - just a few specimens are enough for successful establishment.
This is the best way
My practical tip: Snowdrop bulbs are planted in late summer or fall. As they dry out quickly, they should be planted quickly. Even better is the "in the green" method - as the English call it: Here, "tuffs" are dug up during flowering or shortly afterwards, divided and immediately planted again with spacing. This quickly creates a carpet of flowers.
Poisonous to humans
Snowdrops require little care and like to be allowed to wander undisturbed through the garden; ants are useful helpers here. Humus-rich, moist soil under light deciduous shrubs is sufficient. Fertilizers are unnecessary - too much will even inhibit flowering.
Caution: Snowdrops are poisonous in all parts of the plant, but provide valuable first food for bees, especially in early spring!
Tomorrow is Valentine's Day - a wonderful opportunity to make your loved one happy. This could be a girlfriend, a sister or someone close to your heart! A tempting raspberry layer cake in the shape of a heart (photo left) is easy to make and tastes heavenly:
Tart bases: beat 6 egg whites with 180 g granulated sugar until frothy, carefully fold in 6 egg yolks and 180 g flour, 1 pinch of baking powder. Leave 2/3 of the batter light and mix 1/3 with 1 tablespoon of baking cocoa, place both mixtures on a baking tray and bake at 180 degrees for approx. 15 minutes. Once cooled, cut out hearts in different sizes.
Cream: Whip 1 cup of whipped cream with 2 tbsp of sugar until firm, fold in 1 tbsp of sieved raspberry (or strawberry) jam. Pipe onto hearts in layers and decorate with raspberries and flowers (rose petals, small horned violets). Decorate with icing hearts, depending on your decorating skills.
If you don't have a talent for baking, you can make your own bars from various chocolates, icing and rose petals. You can find even more inspiration at www.theheartgardener.at, Instagram and on The Heartgardener YouTube channel.
Competition for a photo shoot
Patrizia Haslinger and the "Krone" are giving away an engagement photo shoot! Romantic photos will be taken for an hour in Patrizia Haslinger's paradisiacal garden - including a "Krone" report! Do you want to surprise your loved one? Write an e-mail to p.haslinger@theheartgardener.at telling us why you would like to win.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
