Ukraine is informed
Trump and Putin agree on “close cooperation”
Donald Trump has made public a "long and highly productive" telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Washington wants to work "closely" with the Kremlin on the war in Ukraine with immediate effect. A mutual meeting was also agreed.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US President announced that cooperation would begin "immediately" in order to end the war in Ukraine. Negotiating teams would be ready. The first meeting with his counterpart will take place in Saudi Arabia. Trump said this to journalists at the White House on Wednesday. A ceasefire in Ukraine could be achieved "in the not too distant future", he added.
The Kremlin confirmed the phone call and announced that Putin had also invited Trump to Moscow. "I believe that these efforts will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!" wrote Trump.
The press office of the Ukrainian president's office reported that Trump also had an hour-long conversation with Zelensky that evening. Selenskyj reportedly spoke with Trump about the chances for peace. It was a "meaningful conversation", Selensky reported.
Trump had shared details of his phone call with Putin with him. He and Trump also discussed the preparation of a new document on security, economic cooperation and resource partnership. They also agreed to maintain contact and plan a meeting.
During the election campaign, Trump had repeatedly claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours - partly due to his good contacts with Putin. However, the deadline passed without result after he took office. Since taking office, Trump had repeatedly responded conspicuously evasively to questions as to whether he had already spoken to the Kremlin leader on the phone since being sworn in. Even then, however, he had already mentioned a personal meeting with Putin in the near future.
Ukrainian and European officials have expressed concern about the US negotiating position, which rules out sending troops to Ukraine or Ukraine joining NATO.
USA wants rare earths
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visited Selenskyj in Ukraine. An agreement with Ukraine on the utilization of rare earths could provide Ukraine with a "protective shield" after the end of the war, said Bessent in Kiev. His visit demonstrates the will of the new US administration to end the war. It was also a signal that the USA stood by Ukraine.
After the meeting with the US Treasury Secretary, Selensky explained that he hoped that a treaty on rare earths could be concluded with the USA at this week's Munich Security Conference. Bessent had presented him with a draft. Selenskyj said that the talks with the US Treasury Secretary had been productive and constructive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
