Trump and Putin agree on “close cooperation”

During the election campaign, Trump had repeatedly claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours - partly due to his good contacts with Putin. However, the deadline passed without result after he took office. Since taking office, Trump had repeatedly responded conspicuously evasively to questions as to whether he had already spoken to the Kremlin leader on the phone since being sworn in. Even then, however, he had already mentioned a personal meeting with Putin in the near future.