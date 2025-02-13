Europa League in the conference – LIVE from 18:45

A second top-class clash will be Porto v Roma, between two teams who last faced each other in the last 16 of the Champions League in the 2018/19 season. On that occasion, Porto prevailed 4-3 after extra time, with Alex Telles scoring a penalty in the 117th minute. The Giallorossi were just one point ahead of the Dragons in the league this season and it would be no surprise to see another extremely close and hard-fought encounter.