Europa League in the conference – LIVE from 18:45
Play-off round in the Europa League: 16 teams are battling it out today in the first legs for a place in the round of 16. We report in the conference - see below.
Here are the matches in the conference:
There's pure excitement in the clash between Fenerbahçe and Anderlecht. With a draw at FC Midtjylland, the Turks just about secured their ticket for the play-offs in 24th place. José Mourinho's team will now face Anderlecht, who even scratched at a direct place in the round of 16.
A second top-class clash will be Porto v Roma, between two teams who last faced each other in the last 16 of the Champions League in the 2018/19 season. On that occasion, Porto prevailed 4-3 after extra time, with Alex Telles scoring a penalty in the 117th minute. The Giallorossi were just one point ahead of the Dragons in the league this season and it would be no surprise to see another extremely close and hard-fought encounter.
Porto will be hoping that 20-year-old Spanish international Samu, who has already scored five goals this season, can cause problems again. Roma, however, have conceded fewer goals than any other team in the knockout stages (6) and are proving a difficult opponent to overcome.
