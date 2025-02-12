The “People’s Chancellor” dream burst at the last meter

Kickl, who was long regarded as a second-tier figure in the party before coming to power, managed his rise with a firm course to the right. He recognized early on that it is currently possible to go very far politically without losing voter support. While his predecessors at the top of the FPÖ tried to move towards the political center, Kickl pushed the Freedom Party further and further to the right. He benefited from a coronavirus policy that was moderately well-founded from a scientific point of view, and the lack of substantive concepts for a long time did him no harm at all. In addition, he skillfully expanded the Freedom Party's range of topics to include far-right issues such as criticism of climate protection, railed against "wokeness" and "gender madness" and also took a significantly different course than the other parties when it came to Russia and Ukraine.