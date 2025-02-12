Crisis in the federal government
Mattle wants a three-party coalition, Abwerzger disappointed
The blue-black coalition negotiations in the federal government finally broke down on Wednesday. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl withdrew his mandate to form a government. What happens now? Tyrol's governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) has a clear preference. FPÖ state party chairman Markus Abwerzger was disappointed.
Mattle felt "vindicated" and described Kickl as an "autocrat". "Herbert Kickl not only wants to be the sole ruler of the FPÖ, but also wants to have the sole say in the republic in his power trip," said Tyrol's provincial governor in response to the end of the blue-black coalition negotiations at federal level.
Karl Nehammer has drawn his conclusions, Andreas Babler should follow him and step aside.
LH Anton Mattle
"I propose that a three-party coalition of the People's Party, moderate Social Democrats and NEOS be formed under new conditions. Karl Nehammer has drawn his conclusions, Andreas Babler should follow him and take a step to the side so that the points left unresolved in the tripartite negotiations can be resolved," said Mattle. A "stable and capable government is needed quickly."
FPÖ: "Signs of the times not recognized"
"I am very disappointed about the current situation. At the same time, however, I also fail to understand an ÖVP that has obviously not recognized the signs of the times and wants to continue as before," Tyrol's FPÖ leader Markus Abwerzger is quoted as saying in a press release.
And further: "Perhaps it really would be time for the ÖVP to regenerate itself in opposition," said the blue state party leader.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.