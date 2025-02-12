From 3 to 6 years
Mini rangers wanted in Lake Neusiedl National Park
Children love being in nature and are little explorers by nature. The Lake Neusiedl - Seewinkel National Park now has its own program for these little explorers.
The information center of the Lake Neusiedl - Seewinkel National Park has been a point of contact for nature enthusiasts of all ages for decades. It's not just adult education that is a top priority here, young people are not left out either. After all, what you get to know and love from an early age is something you protect for a lifetime.
For this reason, the "Mini Ranger" program has now been launched. It is aimed at children of kindergarten age and their parents. "Children between the ages of three and six and a parent are invited to get to know the national park better," say those responsible at the information center. "Because children are curious by nature. They want to discover things. As mini rangers, they learn what creeps and flies in the water and on land. Fun is guaranteed."
And as a side effect, the child learns to be a responsible adult. The mini-ranger training starts in April. In April, May and June, as well as September, October, November and December, there is a meeting every second Saturday of the month. For two hours, kids and parents are out and about in and around the information center of the Neusiedler See Seewinkel National Park. "If there are enough registrations, a second group will also be offered. You can register until March 20," says the information center. Anyone who would like to take part and get to know nature in the national park up close should register by then. The cost for all dates together is 175 euros for one child and one adult.
Registration at juniorranger@npneusiedlersee.at
