Head of the Chamber of Commerce: “There were too many red lines”

"I am very disappointed and as someone who has negotiated a lot of good things for rural areas, it is also frustrating. The negotiations were always about the well-being of Austria and its people. But I am also sorry about the situation because first and foremost the population is suffering and trust in politics will continue to decline," said Salzburg FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek on the collapse of the coalition negotiations. She herself sat at the negotiating table for the Freedom Party. Together with the ÖVP, she forms the state government in Salzburg.