Blue and black burst
Head of the Chamber of Commerce: “There were too many red lines”
The blue-black coalition negotiations have failed. On Wednesday, FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl resigned his mandate to form a government. For Peter Buchmüller, President of the Salzburg Chamber of Commerce, the collapse of the negotiations was already apparent. Salzburg's FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek is disappointed.
"I am very disappointed and as someone who has negotiated a lot of good things for rural areas, it is also frustrating. The negotiations were always about the well-being of Austria and its people. But I am also sorry about the situation because first and foremost the population is suffering and trust in politics will continue to decline," said Salzburg FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek on the collapse of the coalition negotiations. She herself sat at the negotiating table for the Freedom Party. Together with the ÖVP, she forms the state government in Salzburg.
"We are a democratic country and want to remain so"
"Although I once said that you have to talk to everyone, that doesn't mean that you have to accept everything", emphasizes Salzburg's Chamber of Commerce President Peter Buchmüller, when asked about the collapse of the blue-black coalition negotiations.
There are certainly reasonable forces in the economy among the Freedom Party. However, it is also clear to him that there are too many red lines. "If no agreement is reached on European policy, security policy, free media and location policy, then it will be difficult to form a coalition," explains Buchmüller.
He adds: "We are a democratic country and want to remain so." Austria as a business location needs a government capable of acting as quickly as possible.
SPÖ takes a critical view of new elections: "What would that achieve?"
Bettina Brandauer, co-leader of the Salzburg SPÖ, is relieved that the blue-black negotiations have failed. Many of the demands were questionable in terms of democratic policy. "Now it would be important to get to work, whether with a government of experts or cooperation between the parties," says Brandauer. She is critical of new elections. "I ask myself what would be the point," says Brandauer.
Salzburg's Green Party leader warns against political standstill
Salzburg Green Party leader Martina Berthold can now imagine anything: "Whether new elections, a government of experts or new talks between constructive forces - what is needed now is responsibility, common sense and the will to work together. We cannot afford any more months of political stalemate," she says.
Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus) criticizes the state governor
City deputy and KPÖ Plus leader Kay-Michael Dankl also criticizes the state governor: "The failure of the coalition negotiations is a damper on the black-blue project, which Haslauer also played a key role in driving forward. The majority of the federal ÖVP has apparently realized that there is no way to get along with right-wing extremists."
Salzburg's Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) has not yet been available for comment.
