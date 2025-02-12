Railroad expansion in the Rhine Valley enters the next phase

On behalf of the heads of the other affected municipalities in the Rhine Valley, Elmar Rhomberg, Mayor of Lauterach, reiterated the interest in pulling together: "We can see that all stakeholders are interested in the best solution for the expansion in the Rhine Valley. The mayors of the region and the members of the Vorarlberg state parliament will continue to campaign for an underground solution from the Wolfurt freight terminal to the German state border. Now we need to join forces and take the next steps so that the plans can take shape."