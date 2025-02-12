“Please don’t send me to prison!”

Judge grants postponement of detention for therapy

Although the father of the accused also intervenes again with the Ms. Rat to allow his son to undergo inpatient therapy, she imposes a 15-month prison sentence, ten of which are suspended. In addition, an earlier suspended sentence of three months was revoked. "You were born in '99 and this is the eleventh time you've been here. You've had your hand held out to you so many times - one time is enough," said Wackerle to the newly convicted man. In the end, there is one small ray of hope: "If you extend your therapy at Maria level, you will be granted a reprieve." The sentence is not yet final.