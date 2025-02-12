Non-commissioned officer set up private Nazi museum

And wants to know further: "What fascinates you about it, why do you exhibit something like that?" - "Nothing fascinates me about it." - "Then you could have thrown the things into a suitcase in the attic." "I wanted to present it all as a museum for me personally, but unfortunately the room turned into a storage room." However, he cannot plausibly explain the picture of his son with a steel-capped helmet including a military salute, nor all the other Nazi depictions that he sent via cell phone chat to acquaintances with whom he doesn't even have much to do.

A verdict is expected today.