Wirecard: Several charges are dropped

The restriction to particularly serious charges proposed by the court is justifiable, said public prosecutor Matthias Bühring on Wednesday at the Munich Regional Court. He agreed with Judge Markus Födisch's criminal chamber that the remaining charges against the three defendants could already suffice for heavy sentences. According to those involved in the trial, this makes a long prison sentence for the ex-Wirecard boss, the Austrian Markus Braun, more likely. Braun has been in custody for four and a half years.