Dead and injured
Moscow hits Kiev with heavy missile attack
Once again, a Russian missile attack has terrified the Ukrainian capital Kiev. According to Ukrainian authorities, at least one person has been killed. Three other people were injured, including a nine-year-old child, according to Mayor Vitaly Klitschko.
"The attacks on Kiev were so violent that people fainted from the blast, not only windows and doors in the buildings flew out, but also the sockets," said desperate residents describing the Russian attack on Wednesday morning.
President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that "only strong steps and pressure" could stop Russia's terror and its President Vladimir Putin. "Putin is not preparing for peace - he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities," Selensky wrote on the short messaging service Telegram.
In the northern district of Obolon, an office building burned from the first to the seventh floor, according to the Ukrainian Civil Defense. In the south of the city of millions, a warehouse building was on fire, and in the south-west there was a fire on the roof of a high-rise residential building. During the 40-minute air raid in the middle of the night, many people in the capital fled to air raid shelters or the subway stations.
Military: Russia fired ballistic missiles at Kiev
According to a count by the Ukrainian military, the Russian army used seven ballistic missiles. Iskander-M missiles and converted S-400 anti-aircraft missiles were mentioned. Six of the missiles were intercepted, the Ukrainian air force announced on Telegram. The Ukrainian military also shot down 71 drones during the attack. 40 of the total of 123 Russian drones were probably impaired by the electronic air defense in such a way that they did not cause any damage.
Dozens of residential buildings damaged in Kryvyi Rih
In the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih in the south, more than 30 residential buildings were damaged, as well as a petrol station, a school and a hotel, according to regional authorities. According to the military, ballistic missiles were also fired at President Zelensky's hometown.
The attack revealed the true balance of power between Russia and Ukraine, commented former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on his Telegram channel. He cynically spoke of an example of "peace through strength".
