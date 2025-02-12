Vorteilswelt
Training, Sky Shield

NATO yes or no? Astonishment at the FPÖ’s line

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 11:30

A contradiction that the FPÖ has maneuvered itself into is currently being hotly debated in defence circles: it is demanding the abolition of the planned jet trainer fleet in Linz, with which Austria's fighter pilots could be trained at home. This would mean that large parts of the training would continue to take place in NATO countries - although the FPÖ avoids NATO like the devil avoids holy water.

0 Kommentare

The FPÖ proudly displays its fundamental rejection of security alliances, filling billboards with it during the election campaign: a "no" to Sky Shield, a "no" to Partnership for Peace, a "no" to everything that takes place in the NATO context. 

Jet deal to be stopped
This makes it all the more surprising that, according to the negotiation protocols, the Blue Party is now taking a different path with regard to the air force: the deal with Italy for the planned purchase of 12 M-346FA jet trainers is to be stopped. This would place our pilots under NATO training for many decades. 

(Bild: stock.adobe, Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: stock.adobe, Krone KREATIV)

The FPÖ plan in the protocols envisages a one-fleet solution, i.e. what we are currently pursuing: a single type of fighter jet, with simultaneous outsourcing of jet training to the NATO states of Germany and Italy. This is a path that we actually wanted to abandon and move training almost entirely back to the home country, as GenMjr. Gerfried Promberger describes in an interview with Militär Aktuell.

Backing away from years of demands
In addition, the FPÖ had always demanded a successor for the Saab 105: "The decision not to replace the Saab 105 was an irresponsible approach," ranted former FPÖ military spokesman Reinhard Bösch just three years ago. The military and politicians frowned. The "Krone" asked the current military spokesman, Volker Reifenberger, for an interview, but he declined with reference to the ongoing government negotiations. 

Only more UN missions?
The ÖVP negotiators are also worried about the fact that more foreign missions are only to take place with a UN mandate - the body in which Russia can veto at any time. At least that fits in with the Freedom Party's foreign policy line.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Paul Tikal
Paul Tikal
