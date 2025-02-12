Lara Gut-Behrami attacks former companion

"Completely at odds"

The skiing expert had led Gut-Behrami to the top of the world. Pini became head of the Swiss women's team in 2010 and resigned two years later. "She had a complete falling out with the Ticino native, who had been with her since the start of her career and was once a family friend," is how Blick describes their current relationship. Explosive: Gut-Behrami's former private coach now works in the team of competitor Petra Vlhova.