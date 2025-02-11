Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Not wearing a helmet

Holidaymaker (25) injured in the head in a tobogganing accident

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 20:42

Serious tobogganing accident on Tuesday afternoon in Tyrol! A 25-year-old German woman crashed her toboggan into a tree and suffered serious injuries to her head. The woman was not wearing a helmet.

0 Kommentare

At around 3.30 pm, two 25-year-old Germans (a man and a woman) and a 29-year-old Belgian were tobogganing down into the valley on a red-marked toboggan run in the municipality of Ellmau. "The German took a shortcut in a right-hand bend, lost control and fell over the edge of the toboggan run into the adjacent field after hitting a safety net", according to the police.

Flown to hospital
The German also cut the right-hand bend, lost control, fell around four meters into the adjacent forest and crashed into a tree. The Belgian then immediately set the rescue chain in motion.

As a result, the 25-year-old was rescued by the piste rescue team and had to be taken to hospital in Kufstein by rescue helicopter. "The woman, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, suffered serious injuries to her left hand and head," said the police.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf