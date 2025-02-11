Holidaymaker (25) injured in the head in a tobogganing accident

At around 3.30 pm, two 25-year-old Germans (a man and a woman) and a 29-year-old Belgian were tobogganing down into the valley on a red-marked toboggan run in the municipality of Ellmau. "The German took a shortcut in a right-hand bend, lost control and fell over the edge of the toboggan run into the adjacent field after hitting a safety net", according to the police.