Not wearing a helmet
Holidaymaker (25) injured in the head in a tobogganing accident
Serious tobogganing accident on Tuesday afternoon in Tyrol! A 25-year-old German woman crashed her toboggan into a tree and suffered serious injuries to her head. The woman was not wearing a helmet.
At around 3.30 pm, two 25-year-old Germans (a man and a woman) and a 29-year-old Belgian were tobogganing down into the valley on a red-marked toboggan run in the municipality of Ellmau. "The German took a shortcut in a right-hand bend, lost control and fell over the edge of the toboggan run into the adjacent field after hitting a safety net", according to the police.
Flown to hospital
The German also cut the right-hand bend, lost control, fell around four meters into the adjacent forest and crashed into a tree. The Belgian then immediately set the rescue chain in motion.
As a result, the 25-year-old was rescued by the piste rescue team and had to be taken to hospital in Kufstein by rescue helicopter. "The woman, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, suffered serious injuries to her left hand and head," said the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
