Corona, agitation, wars
Grönemeyer: “We are all post-traumatized”
Singer Herbert Grönemeyer (68) is not very optimistic about the future. "We're all still post-traumatized since corona, and the terrible wars and conflicts create collective fears and affect us deeply," he said in an interview.
It is therefore disgraceful that reactionary right-wingers in Europe and around the world are taking advantage of this situation and spreading agitation, misanthropy and false promises of salvation. At the same time, the German pop star stated in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur that humanist society and its unwavering stance must be defended. Issues that are really on the political agenda are "redistribution, affordable housing, climate, health, humane and safe migration policy".
The pop star recently worked with Silbermond. Together they re-recorded the song "Mein Osten". The German rock band had already released the song in 2019 and took a critical look at their homeland. The subject matter is the drifting apart of society. "Cracks go through families and a crack goes through me too," it says, for example.
Here you can see a post about the song with Silbermond:
"Can only shake my head"
"Sometimes you can only shake your head, but somehow we have to manage to remain stable as a society. Stable in our values, in our understanding of freedom and stable in our democracy itself," said Silbermond guitarist Thomas Stolle.
Silbermond and Grönemeyer performed together on stage in Hamburg and Dresden in 2023 and 2024. This gave rise to the spontaneous idea for the joint song. When "Mein Osten" was first released, there had been racially motivated acts of violence in Chemnitz. There were also several state elections coming up.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.