Shifter stabs noisy neighbor in the neck

Almost everyone is familiar with them, especially in the city: Loud, inconsiderate neighbors who tear tired people out of their beds late at night. A 30-year-old from Linz had had enough in September last year: "I wanted to confront the group and chase them away. Unfortunately, I completely misjudged the situation," said the accused in the Linz jury courtroom on Tuesday. "I only had the knife with me because there were so many of them."