Fewer than one in three Ukrainians work

Basic care is lost with work

According to the panel, one of the reasons why many Ukrainian refugees do not work in Austria is the regulation of basic welfare support. The federal government's refugee coordinator, Andreas Achrainer, spoke of an "inactivity trap". This is because anyone who starts working immediately loses their entitlement to financial support from the state. There are currently 37,000 Ukrainians in basic welfare support in this country. The next federal government should initiate a red-white-red card for part-time workers or a parallel continuation of basic benefits.