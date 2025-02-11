Project launched
Fewer than one in three Ukrainians work
Around 78,000 people from Ukraine currently live in Austria. Less than one in three people have a job. This is set to change if the "All for Ukraine" association, which has launched a care project, has its way.
"I don't understand why Austria is looking for care workers in India or the Philippines, even though there are many good potential workers already in the country," said association president Cornelius Granig in Vienna on Tuesday. The care company Senecura has already succeeded in facilitating gradual integration into the labor market.
Before qualifications and training from Ukraine are recognized, the displaced persons can be employed as auxiliary staff in care facilities. During their employment, it is then easier for them to meet requirements such as sufficient knowledge of German. After successful recognition, the nursing staff are already trained and can continue to work, for example, in graduate nursing, said Granig.
"Nursing and healthcare training in Ukraine is of a high standard and at four years, the training even takes a year longer than here," said Senecura spokesperson Johannes Wallner. "Work colleagues help the refugees to learn German and, in particular, to acquire specialist medical vocabulary."
Basic care is lost with work
According to the panel, one of the reasons why many Ukrainian refugees do not work in Austria is the regulation of basic welfare support. The federal government's refugee coordinator, Andreas Achrainer, spoke of an "inactivity trap". This is because anyone who starts working immediately loses their entitlement to financial support from the state. There are currently 37,000 Ukrainians in basic welfare support in this country. The next federal government should initiate a red-white-red card for part-time workers or a parallel continuation of basic benefits.
"Our aim is to support a further 20 carers from Ukraine on their way to a job in one of our facilities over the next few months," said Wallner. Granig also wants to expand the project to other companies. The displaced persons are mainly women, children and pensioners. Men are not allowed to leave the country because they are liable for military service.
