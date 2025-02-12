Sexually transmitted diseases
Gonorrhea and chlamydia make you infertile
Recently, more and more sexually transmitted diseases have been registered in Europe. As well as causing unpleasant symptoms, they can also have a long-term effect on the fertility of men and women. This is why sex education is already important in schools.
According to the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control), there has been a sharp increase in STIs in Europe over the last 10 years. The younger generation is hardly aware of the dangers associated with STIs. The associated risky behavior is thought to be the cause of the increased incidence of sexually transmitted diseases. Young people are also practising safer sex less and less, as even diseases such as HIV have lost their horror for many thanks to advances in medicine.
The desire to have children remains unfulfilled
Apart from unpleasant symptoms, gonorrhea or chlamydia can also have a long-term effect on the fertility of men and women. Fertility expert Priv.-Doz. DDr. Michael Feichtinger, Vienna: "The most frequently diagnosed sexually transmitted infections can lead to irreversible blockage of the fallopian tubes in women and blockage of the vas deferens in men due to chlamydia. As a result, there are no sperm cells in the ejaculate of those affected and they are permanently infertile. Gonorrhea (gonorrhea) also has similar effects."
Risk of consequential damage
Although the acute symptoms of these diseases can be cured with an antibiotic, long-term damage remains, of which those affected are often unaware. Dr. Feichtinger: "Even supposedly harmless bacteria such as mycoplasma, ureaplasma and trichomonads, which we regularly diagnose in vaginal or seminal swabs, can impair fertility."
Only condoms protect
The only way to protect against most sexually transmitted pathogens is to use a condom. "There is only a vaccination against HPV viruses, which can affect fertility in both men and women. As this vaccination not only protects against possible impairment of fertility, but also against cancer and genital warts, I would recommend it to every young woman and every young man," emphasizes the expert.
The expert appeals for increased awareness in this regard, especially in schools: "I am particularly keen to raise awareness here, as a one-off carelessness can turn into a nightmare in the long term and often results in numerous medical treatments and artificial inseminations for those affected."
