Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Camera filmed with

Volcano spews 2000 m ash cloud into the sky

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 13:36

A surveillance camera recorded the moment when the Sakurajima volcano in Japan erupted again at the weekend, spewing a cloud of ash more than two kilometers high into the sky.

0 Kommentare

A surveillance camera captured the moment when the Sakurajima volcano in Japan erupted again at the weekend, spewing a cloud of ash more than two kilometers high into the sky.

The eruption on Sunday evening at 8.04 pm local time was the 31st explosive eruption of Sakurajima this year, and its increased activity continues.

(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))

One of Japan's most active volcanoes
Sakurajima is the most active volcano in Japan, known for its frequent and powerful eruptions and a tourist attraction. It is located on the island of Kyushu, in the very south of the Japanese archipelago, and forms a peninsula in the bay of Kagoshima.

Around half a million people live in the city of the same name, which is located around eight kilometers from the volcano. Concrete channels and blockades have been built around Sakurajima to divert the dangerous lahars (mudflows, note) and pyroclastic flows that occur here from time to time.

Japan lies on the western edge of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a volcanic belt that surrounds the Pacific Ocean on three sides and extends across numerous countries. Around two thirds of all volcanic eruptions and around 90 percent of earthquakes worldwide occur in this area.

High risk potential for local residents
As Sakurajima is one of the so-called explosive subduction zone volcanoes, it poses a considerable potential danger to the residents of Kagoshima. The situation here is reminiscent of Mount Vesuvius in the Gulf of Naples.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf