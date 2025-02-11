Contest
Photo competition on the occasion of Love Your Pet Day
February 20th is "Love-your-pet-day" and for our readers' pets there is once again the chance to win a great prize this year! The "Krone" animal corner is looking for the most beautiful winter photo of your four-legged friend.
Every day they give us the gift of their presence, loyalty and joie de vivre and warm our hearts again and again: our animal companions big and small. On "Love Your Pet Day" on February 20, we would like to dedicate a very special thank you to them for their existence.
The "Krone" animal corner is looking for the best snapshots in winter with your four-legged darling - the main prize is a surprise package for a cat, a dog and a pair of rabbits worth a total of 200 euros each.
Take part now and win
It's easy to take part: fill in the prize draw form by 9 a.m. on February 17, 2025 and upload your best winter snapshot of your pet. The best photos will be selected and published by our editorial team and will receive the prize! Please note that the photo should be at least 500 KB and in landscape format.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.