Take part now
Win one of four wintry Aperol boxes
Aperol brings the joie de vivre of music festivals directly into the après-ski world. Whether at the hut, in the city or at the numerous events - unforgettable moments are guaranteed. So that you can also enjoy Aperol, we at the "Krone" are giving away one of 4 exclusive Aperol boxes for your Aperol moment this winter.
Aperol Spritz stands for the feeling of sunshine, straight in the glass, and inspires at any time of year. With its bittersweet note and sparkling lightness, it is the perfect companion - whether at après-ski, music festivals or relaxed get-togethers with friends. This winter, Aperol is transforming ski resorts all over Austria into vibrant hotspots. In Kitzbühel in particular, après-ski and Aperol Spritz merge into a unique experience - with exclusive events, good music and great company.
Aperol events in Kitzbühel
The Londoner Kitzbühel: once a month, the pub lights up in orange. More information is available on social media @thelondonerkitz
Oberkaser Alm: Every Thursday, guests celebrate their sunshine moment here
Hofalm: Every Tuesday in February, this is the highlight for Aperol lovers:inside
Win Aperol boxes
Now you have the chance to bring this lifestyle home with you! Win one of four exclusive Aperol boxes filled with everything you need for your perfect Aperol moment:
- 1 bottle of Aperol
- 1 bottle of Prosecco
- Stylish Aperol glasses
- High-quality winter accessories consisting of ski goggles, hat, scarf and gloves
Simply fill in the form below and you'll be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is February 18, 09:00.
Want to double your chance of winning one of the exclusive Aperol boxes? Then subscribe to the "Krone" cooks newsletter now and not only receive the best recipes from the "Krone" kitchen every week free of charge, but also double your chance of winning as a participating subscriber! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.