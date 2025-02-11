Vorteilswelt
Take part now

Win one of four wintry Aperol boxes

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 10:00

Aperol brings the joie de vivre of music festivals directly into the après-ski world. Whether at the hut, in the city or at the numerous events - unforgettable moments are guaranteed. So that you can also enjoy Aperol, we at the "Krone" are giving away one of 4 exclusive Aperol boxes for your Aperol moment this winter. 

Aperol Spritz stands for the feeling of sunshine, straight in the glass, and inspires at any time of year. With its bittersweet note and sparkling lightness, it is the perfect companion - whether at après-ski, music festivals or relaxed get-togethers with friends. This winter, Aperol is transforming ski resorts all over Austria into vibrant hotspots. In Kitzbühel in particular, après-ski and Aperol Spritz merge into a unique experience - with exclusive events, good music and great company.

Aperol events in Kitzbühel

The Londoner Kitzbühel: once a month, the pub lights up in orange. More information is available on social media @thelondonerkitz
Oberkaser Alm: Every Thursday, guests celebrate their sunshine moment here
Hofalm: Every Tuesday in February, this is the highlight for Aperol lovers:inside

Win Aperol boxes
 Now you have the chance to bring this lifestyle home with you! Win one of four exclusive Aperol boxes filled with everything you need for your perfect Aperol moment:

    • 1 bottle of Aperol
    • 1 bottle of Prosecco
    • Stylish Aperol glasses
    • High-quality winter accessories consisting of ski goggles, hat, scarf and gloves
Sparkling winter enjoyment with friends (Bild: Aperol Austria)
Sparkling winter enjoyment with friends
(Bild: Aperol Austria)

Simply fill in the form below and you'll be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is February 18, 09:00. 

Want to double your chance of winning one of the exclusive Aperol boxes? Then subscribe to the "Krone" cooks newsletter now and not only receive the best recipes from the "Krone" kitchen every week free of charge, but also double your chance of winning as a participating subscriber! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

